Perfectly Reasonable Questions WV Journalists Are Too Afraid to Ask Neal Brown

By Brad Smith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia sports simply does not have fearless, courageous journalists who ask tough, hard-hitting questions and demand honest answers. Rather, they do and say what they have to in order to hang onto their jobs with white-knuckled grips. Questioning or critiquing Neal Brown would potentially make waves and making waves in the West Virginia media is a death sentence.

