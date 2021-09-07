CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Museum of Art announces ticket details for ‘Krishna: Journey to Cambodia’s Sacred Mountain’

By New-Herald Editorial staff
News-Herald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Museum of Art has made timed tickets available to its members for what a news release calls a first-of-its-kind exhibition. Opening Nov. 14 and running into late January, “Krishna: Journey to Cambodia’s Sacred Mountain” features “two monumental sculpture galleries and four digital galleries, including a timeline film narrated by Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung,” the release states.

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Loung Ung

Comments / 0

Community Policy