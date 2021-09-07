CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Cantilevered Home in Austria Takes In All the Views

Cover picture for the articleFloor-to-ceiling windows wrap the second level, providing a panoramic perspective over rolling green hills. Contrasts abound in this dramatically cantilevered home located just outside Vienna, Austria. Situated on a steeply sloped site, Dietrich Untertrifaller Architekten maximized the view by creating a massive overhang that juts out to the northwest. Floating 40 feet above the home’s cast concrete base, the gray steel box welcomes uninterrupted views of vineyards, mountains, and the Danube River beyond.

