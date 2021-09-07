CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

IU football immediately falls out of top 25 with 34-6 loss to Iowa

Herald Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON – After beginning the season in the Top 25 for the first time since 1968, Indiana fell out immediately after its 34-6 season opening loss to Iowa. The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 in the preseason USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll, but fell all the way to seventh among programs also receiving votes with 58 points when the poll following the results of Week 1 was released Tuesday. Iowa, which had been No. 18 in the previous poll, moved up to No. 12. Indiana also fell out of the Associated Press Top 25. The Hoosiers were eighth among teams also receiving votes with 37.

www.heraldtimesonline.com

