WAVY News 10's Aesia Toliver reports live. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3DTGrS7. Man dies, woman treated for smoke inhalation after house catches fire in Chesapeake. Virginia Task Force 2 members reflect back on 9/11. Virginia Task Force 2 remembers 9/11. Local COVID-19 survivor warns of dangers ahead. Lee's last stand: Statue of...