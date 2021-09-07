Kirby Smart updated the injury status of George Pickens

Georgia's offense put up a messily three total points on Saturday night against Clemson. They had just 256 total yards of offense and struggled to drive the ball down field, with JT Daniels averaging just 6.3 yards per completion on 22 completions.

It wasn't the explosive natured offense that most had expected and that the program spoke about during the offseason.

A lot of that can be attributed to the elite-level defense lined up across from them in Clemson. They are certainly one of the best in the country in 2021. However, some of that blame can be dispersed to the lack of weapons on the outside at the wide receivers position due to injury.

Head coach Kirby Smart updated the injury status of star wide receiver George Pickens on Tuesday. Pickens tore his ACL during spring practice after being Georgia's primary receiver for the better part of a season and a half dating back to midway through the 2019 season.

"He's doing rehab, he's working hard and he's straight-line running but I have no idea when he will return. That's just too far out right now."

If and when George Pickens returns to the lineup this season he will add a much-needed vertical presence to an offense that had just one pass of twenty yards or more on Saturday night against the No. 3 ranked Clemson Tigers.

