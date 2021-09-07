Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wilson and northern Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CDT At 655 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Elk City, or 9 miles west of Neodesha, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Independence, Neodesha, Elk City, Sycamore, Elk City Lake and Elk City State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH