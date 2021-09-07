CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

With the clock ticking down, developers seek investments for tax-advantaged opportunity zone funds

By Sarah Klearman
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A key benefit of the program, which targets investors with capital gains, is set to expire at the end of this year.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opportunity Zone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
806
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco

Comments / 0

Community Policy