Save $74 with this incredible air fryer deal at Walmart right now

The hype is real — air fryers are the hottest thing in home cooking. Quick, healthy, and delicious, air fryers hit the trifecta of kitchen appliance goodness, making everything from saucy buffalo wings to crispy tempura to elevated dino nuggets for the kids in a snap. Right now, you can bring home this high-end Aukey Home 5.8-Quart Air Fryer from Walmart for just $66, marked down from its regular price of $140 for a savings of $74. Get free two-day delivery where applicable when you take advantage of this limited-time air fryer deal today.