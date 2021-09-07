CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Wednesday, September 8: Paris Pushed, Sheila’s Ammo, Steffy Stunned

By Taylor Hancen Rios
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 8 reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) pushes Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) into confessing. Meanwhile, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) still has the heart emoji that John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) sent her. The villain shows Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who is stunned.

Kimberlin Brown
Diamond White
