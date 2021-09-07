The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Wednesday, September 8: Paris Pushed, Sheila’s Ammo, Steffy Stunned

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 8 reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) pushes Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) into confessing. Meanwhile, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) still has the heart emoji that John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) sent her. The villain shows Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who is stunned.