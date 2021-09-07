ECSU volleyball players earn CIAA weekly awards | College Roundup

A group of women’s volleyball players from Elizabeth City State University were recognized by the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association for their play last week. The CIAA announced Tuesday ECSU’s Aasia McNeill (junior, outside hitter) was named the CIAA Food Lion Offensive Player of the Week, Naijya Leggett (freshman, libero) was named the league’s defensive player of the week, Elizabeth Kellum (junior, setter) was named the league’s setter of the week and Mariah Griffin (freshman, middle blocker) was named the league’s rookie of the week.