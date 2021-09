Memorial services for Mrs. Mary Hamm Hurd, 52, of Rayville, LA, will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville, LA, with Pastor Garland “Matt” Matlock officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Saturday, September 11, 2021. Mrs. Hurd was...