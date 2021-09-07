The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Tuesday, September 7: Sheila Gloats – Zende Worried About Steffy

The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Tuesday, September 7, 2021 reveals in Los Angeles, the Forresters reel after Finn Finnegan (Tanner Dovlan) calls from the hospital. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) says Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Wood) collapsed at the cliff house. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is infuriated that Sheila had the audacity to come back to the house. Sheila will never stop trying to be a part of her son’s life. Ridge believes that Finn’s mother faked a collapse—a classic Sheila Carter move. Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) agrees that Sheila is a master of manipulation and no one is immune. Steffy will make sure Finn won’t be taken in by that monster again.