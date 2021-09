Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 8 reveal Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) crashes Bonnie Lockhart’s (Judi Evans) wedding. Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) makes a discovery. Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) writes a threatening email, but he’s being spied on by Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash).