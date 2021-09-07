Kylie Jenner Confirms She’s Expecting Her 2nd Child With Travis Scott

One happy family! Kylie Jenner took to social media to confirm that she is expecting another bundle of joy with on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott.

The makeup mogul, 24, confirmed the news in a video via Instagram on Tuesday, September 7. In a minute-and-a-half clip, Jenner gave fans an inside look at how she told her mother, Kris Jenner.

Kylie and Scott’s daughter, Stormi, 3, gave the momager an envelope full of sonogram photos to reveal the happy news. “This is one of the happiest days of my life!” the grandma said.

Kylie also showed off her growing baby bump in the video and took fans inside her doctor’s visits. Stormi sweetly kissing her mom’s stomach in the personal clip too. “Baby!” the toddler said.

Kylie Jenner. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, August 20, that the beauty mogul was pregnant with her second child.

“She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” an insider exclusively told Us. “She has always wanted another kid close to [her 3-year-old daughter] Stormi’s age.”

Jenner previously welcomed her daughter Stormi with Scott, 30, in February 2018 after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the reality star wrote on Instagram alongside a lengthy video documenting her pregnancy. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Jenner added: “My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”

Kylie Jenner. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The duo, who started dating in April 2017, decided to part ways after two years of dating but continued to prioritize their daughter.

“Kylie and Travis are coparenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” an insider shared with Us in October 2020, one year after their split. “Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”

Following recent rumors that the pair rekindled their romance, an insider told Us that Jenner and Scott have a connection that works for them.

“They don’t call each other asking where they are, Kylie and Travis are both allowed to do whatever they want, but they have a huge amount of love for each other. It’s not a traditional relationship, but it works for them and has worked for years,” the source noted in May.

Meanwhile, the twosome have enjoyed spending quality time with their daughter together. The musician gushed earlier this year about how Stormi has changed his life for the better.

“I realized my job is way more important than what I thought because of her,” Scott told i-D magazine in February. “More responsibility, you know? You’ve got to use that properly. Fatherhood just be like, I don’t live for myself anymore. I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it’s like … I love that.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founders, for her part, reflected on how motherhood shaped her.

“Stormi has such strong women — and men — in her life, but she has a lot of strong women to look up to,” Jenner said in a YouTube video in July. “I hope Stormi looks at me the way that I look at my mom. Being a mom has become second nature to me.”

