Public Health

Sweden to remove most COVID-19 restrictions by end of month

By Press Release
outbreaknewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swedish Public Health Agency made an overall assessment that the government should proceed with the plan to lift many of the COVID-19 restrictions on 29 September 2021. For example, the restrictions on how many people can participate in a public gathering or a public event and the requirement for seated dining in restaurants removed. The Swedish Public Health Agency’s general advice on working from home is also removed and a gradual return to the workplace can begin.

