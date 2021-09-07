Sweden to remove most COVID-19 restrictions by end of month
The Swedish Public Health Agency made an overall assessment that the government should proceed with the plan to lift many of the COVID-19 restrictions on 29 September 2021. For example, the restrictions on how many people can participate in a public gathering or a public event and the requirement for seated dining in restaurants removed. The Swedish Public Health Agency’s general advice on working from home is also removed and a gradual return to the workplace can begin.outbreaknewstoday.com
