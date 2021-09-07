The Card Counter's Tye Sheridan Details What Drew Him to the Paul Schrader Film

A number of factors come into play in regards to what might compel a performer to seek out an opportunity, from the specific story to the talent behind the camera to the cast they might get to collaborate with, though The Card Counter star Tye Sheridan recently detailed that it was a combination of multiple elements that made him pursue the role of Cirk in the upcoming film, with the opportunity to work with writer/director Paul Schrader being a prominent factor. While Sheridan has previously worked with co-star Oscar Isaac in X-Men: Apocalypse, this storyline allowed for an even more engaging collaborative process between the two performers. The Card Counter lands in theaters on September 10th.