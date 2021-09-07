CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terrebonne Parish, LA

‘We’re together’: Paisley Park Helps Those in Need

By Heidi Guidry
houmatimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaisley Park Owner Jennifer Robinson is doing everything she can to help provide for those who have suffered massive losses due to Hurricane Ida. She said the store took on minor damage, water coming into the building when it rains, but she said everything fared pretty well considering what she expected to drive up to. There is no electricity and no way to continue to run her business; however, she has stepped up to help a donation drive at her store.

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Houma, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Society
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Ave#West Park#Toys#Non Perishable Food#Charity#Paisley Park Owner#Hurricane Ida#The Lending Library

Comments / 0

Community Policy