‘We’re together’: Paisley Park Helps Those in Need
Paisley Park Owner Jennifer Robinson is doing everything she can to help provide for those who have suffered massive losses due to Hurricane Ida. She said the store took on minor damage, water coming into the building when it rains, but she said everything fared pretty well considering what she expected to drive up to. There is no electricity and no way to continue to run her business; however, she has stepped up to help a donation drive at her store.www.houmatimes.com
