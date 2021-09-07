CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Suspects in killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner in Atlanta plead not guilty

 5 days ago

ATLANTA — The two men charged in Secoriea Turner’s killing pleaded not guilty in Fulton County on Tuesday. Julian Conley, 20, and Jerrion McKinney, 23, face murder and other charges in the 8-year-old girl’s death on July 4, 2020. Police said an armed group opened fire on the Jeep the child was riding in near the burned-out Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks had been killed by an Atlanta police officer weeks earlier.

