Aidan Davis and Ryan Wieand each scored two goals to lead St. Augustine, No. 17 in the NJ.com, to an 8-0 win over Absegami, in Richland. The Hermits (1-0) had six different players score in their home-opener win. Brian Sharkey, Justin Ceccanecchio, Sawyer Widecrantz and Andel Collazo each scored once...