WaPo columnist complains media is 'obsessed with not offending Republican readers'

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA columnist for the Washington Post bemoaned how the rise of the publication Politico led to a media to be too tough on Democrats and too lenient towards Republicans. On Tuesday, columnist Perry Bacon, Jr. published "How the rise of Politico shifted political journalism off course" where he wrote about the the news publication’s influence on the media. He noted that while Politico has risen to the likes of the New York Times and the Washington Post, its popularity led to "a troubling development for consumers of American political news."

