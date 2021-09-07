CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Auditions ~ Ghost Walks

By The Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us and audition for our fifth annual Kingman Historic Ghost Walk!. We are in need of actors, tour guides, Ghosts, and support staff. Actors please bring a 1 minute monologue or ghost story of your own.

