Los Angeles County, CA

Veteran prosecutor and critic of D.A. Gascón sues L.A. County, alleging retaliation

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 6 days ago

A prosecutor with L.A. District Attorney George Gascón’s office is suing the county, alleging retaliation for criticizing recent reform directives.

