Plaza Midwood is the neighborhood I’ve chosen to live in for the past 4 years since I moved back to Charlotte. I chose the neighborhood because it seemed to perfectly fit my love of art, and culture and the people here just seemed the most like people I would get along with. That’s not to take anything away from the other neighborhoods in Charlotte; in fact, one of the things I love most about Charlotte is how different all the neighborhoods are. With that being said, I want them to stay that way.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO