Louisiana State

Dominos Pizza Dough Overtakes Louisiana Dumpster

By Charlie, Debbie
country1037fm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Hurricane Ida ravaged the state of Louisiana. In Covington, the local Dominos Pizza closed in preparation for, and as a result. Anyway, when the employees came back, all of their dough had gone bad so…they tossed it in the dumpster. I mean, that’s where the trash goes, right? Well, dough rises. In this case it rose out the top of the dumpster and has created on big, globby, mess. Nicole Amstutz captured this nastiness on her Facebook page.

country1037fm.com

