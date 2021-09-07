Deutsche Telekom moves closer to majority ownership of T-Mobile U.S.

Reuters reports that Germany's Deutsche Telekom hiked its stake in T-Mobile U.S. today through a stock swap with SoftBank Group valued at $7 billion. The latter is a Japanese conglomerate led by Masayoshi Son and in 2013 the company purchased 78% of Sprint for $22.2 billion after a fierce battle with Dish Network. As part of the deal announced on Tuesday, Soft Bank will receive cash and will become the second-largest stockholder in Deutsche Telekom with a 4.5% stake.