CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Deutsche Telekom moves closer to majority ownership of T-Mobile U.S.

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReuters reports that Germany's Deutsche Telekom hiked its stake in T-Mobile U.S. today through a stock swap with SoftBank Group valued at $7 billion. The latter is a Japanese conglomerate led by Masayoshi Son and in 2013 the company purchased 78% of Sprint for $22.2 billion after a fierce battle with Dish Network. As part of the deal announced on Tuesday, Soft Bank will receive cash and will become the second-largest stockholder in Deutsche Telekom with a 4.5% stake.

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masayoshi Son
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#U S#Softbank Group#Reuters#Japanese#Sprint#Dish Network#Soft Bank#U S Deutsche Telekom#T Mobile Netherlands#German#U S New Street Research#Dt#Fcc#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank

Comments / 0

Community Policy