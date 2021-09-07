Severe Weather Statement issued for Shiawassee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Shiawassee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SHIAWASSEE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan.