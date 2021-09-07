Ex-Seahawk, O’Dea standout Nate Burleson takes biggest step into national spotlight as co-host of ‘CBS Mornings’

Nate Burleson’s life these days is one of controlled chaos from the moment his 4:45 a.m. alarm goes off. Burleson is a co-host of the newly launched and re-imagined “CBS Mornings,” his biggest foray yet into the national spotlight in a realm other than sports. That high-profile, high-pressure job began Tuesday with his first show at their Times Square studio alongside fellow hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.