CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ex-Seahawk, O’Dea standout Nate Burleson takes biggest step into national spotlight as co-host of ‘CBS Mornings’

By Larry Stone
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNate Burleson’s life these days is one of controlled chaos from the moment his 4:45 a.m. alarm goes off. Burleson is a co-host of the newly launched and re-imagined “CBS Mornings,” his biggest foray yet into the national spotlight in a realm other than sports. That high-profile, high-pressure job began Tuesday with his first show at their Times Square studio alongside fellow hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Burleson
Person
James Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Cbs#American Football#Ex Seahawk#O Dea High School#Lions#The Nfl Network#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy