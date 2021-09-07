CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iroquois County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Iroquois, Kankakee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Iroquois; Kankakee The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Iroquois County in east central Illinois Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Herscher, Clifton, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton, Essex, Sun River Terrace, Bonfield, Beaverville, Donovan, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Papineau and Iroquois. Additional rainfall of up to an additional inch is possible across parts of the area before ending. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iroquois, IL
City
Martinton, IL
City
Bonfield, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Sammons Point, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
County
Kankakee County, IL
City
Aroma Park, IL
City
Essex, IL
City
Chebanse, IL
City
Bourbonnais, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Papineau, IL
City
Herscher, IL
City
Sun River Terrace, IL
County
Iroquois County, IL
City
Hopkins Park, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory

Comments / 0

Community Policy