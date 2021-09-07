Flood Advisory issued for Iroquois, Kankakee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Iroquois; Kankakee The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Iroquois County in east central Illinois Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Herscher, Clifton, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Hopkins Park, Martinton, Essex, Sun River Terrace, Bonfield, Beaverville, Donovan, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Papineau and Iroquois. Additional rainfall of up to an additional inch is possible across parts of the area before ending. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.