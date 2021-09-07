Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lenawee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lenawee The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lenawee County in southeastern Michigan * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 754 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hillsdale, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hudson and Addison around 805 PM EDT. Clayton around 810 PM EDT. Adrian around 820 PM EDT. Blissfield around 830 PM EDT. Deerfield around 835 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Seneca, Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Macon, Lime Creek, Munson, Ogden Center, Canandaigua, Ridgeway, Palmyra and Tipton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH