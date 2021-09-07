Labor Day weekend sets new vaccination record with 17,197
On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update where he announced Labor Day weekend set a new vaccination record.
17,197 Kentuckians got vaccinated over the weekend, the most so far.
2,567,645 Kentuckians total are now vaccinated.
Tuesday marks the highest positivity rate with 13.74%.
2,356 new cases were reported with five deaths.
2,353 people were hospitalized, 661 in ICU, and 435 on ventilators.
123 ICU beds became available across the Bluegrass as well.
Monday, September 6
Cases: 2,541
Deaths: 9
Positivity rate: 13.49%
Hospitalized: 2,329
ICU: 653
On Ventilators: 410
Sunday, September 5
Cases: 3,376
Deaths: 17
Positivity rate: 13.37%
Hospitalized: 2,311
ICU: 629
On Ventilators: 420
Saturday, September 4
Cases: 4,732
Deaths: 29
Positivity rate: 13.27%
Hospitalized: 2,327
ICU: 665
On Ventilators: 423
