Labor Day weekend sets new vaccination record with 17,197

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 6 days ago
On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update where he announced Labor Day weekend set a new vaccination record.

17,197 Kentuckians got vaccinated over the weekend, the most so far.

2,567,645 Kentuckians total are now vaccinated.

Tuesday marks the highest positivity rate with 13.74%.

2,356 new cases were reported with five deaths.

2,353 people were hospitalized, 661 in ICU, and 435 on ventilators.

123 ICU beds became available across the Bluegrass as well.

For Tuesday's full COVID-19 report click here .

Monday, September 6
Cases: 2,541

Deaths: 9

Positivity rate: 13.49%

Hospitalized: 2,329

ICU: 653

On Ventilators: 410

Sunday, September 5

Cases: 3,376

Deaths: 17

Positivity rate: 13.37%

Hospitalized: 2,311

ICU: 629

On Ventilators: 420

Saturday, September 4
Cases: 4,732

Deaths: 29

Positivity rate: 13.27%

Hospitalized: 2,327

ICU: 665

On Ventilators: 423

