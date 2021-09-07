SoMD Weather for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers between noon and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Low around 67. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.