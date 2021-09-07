CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys open new venue at stadium tailor-made for tailgate parties

By Teresa Gubbins
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 6 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys are opening a new venue at AT&T Stadium that's like a cross between a beer bar and a tailgate party. Called the Miller Lite House, it's an open-air event space next to the AT&T Stadium that'll host watch parties and other events where fans can come watch Cowboys games as well as other programmed entertainment. The Cowboys have had a branding partnership with Miller since 1991.

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

