Belize books blue bonds to restructure debt

latinfinance.com
 5 days ago

Belize plans to issue blue bonds in a deal with New York-based conservation organization The Nature Conservancy (TNC) as part of its efforts to restructure around $550 million in outstanding debt, the government said in a press release last week. A group of Belize's bondholders has agreed to an offer for the government to repurchase its 4.938% 2034 bonds and backed a proposed transaction with TNC to raise funds for the buyback, the government said. The group holds close to 50% of the outstanding.

