ENAP sets up bond sale this week

By Hernán Goicochea
latinfinance.com
 5 days ago

Chile's state-owned oil company Empresa Nacional del Petroleo (ENAP) plans to issue $500 million in bonds this week, raising money to fund the buyback of up to $410 million in outstanding 2021 notes, a source involved in the deal told LatinFinance on Tuesday. ENAP has hired Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho, Santander and Scotiabank to lead the bond sale and began calling investors on Tuesday, the source said. Moody's assigned the proposed notes a Baa3 rating, saying ENAP benefits from "hi.

