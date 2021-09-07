Cresud finds strong demand in local market

Argentine agribusiness Cresud said Tuesday it raised $42 million in the sale of three-year dollar-linked bonds in the local market, increasing the size of issue on strong demand. The company priced the dollar-linked notes to yield 3.5% over currency depreciation after receiving nearly $45 million in orders, three times more than the $15 million minimum amount on offer, it said in a securities filing. A growing number of companies have tapped Argentina's bond market with dollar-linked bonds as de.