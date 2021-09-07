Odinsa issues local bonds for tunnel concession

Colombian airport and toll road operator Odinsa issued COP700 billion ($184 million) in local bonds to raise funds for a tunnel concession in the city of Medellín, according to securities filings on Monday. Odinsa, part of local conglomerate Grupo Argos, priced COP455 billion in eight-year bonds at the IBR interbank lending rate plus 3.1% and COP245 billion in more eight-year notes at the IPC consumer price index plus 4.15%, it said in a filing. Total orders reached COP1.16 trillion with COP780.