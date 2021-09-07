Tipton County switches to vote centers

TIPTON — Tipton County will join the dozens of other counties in the state who have switched to vote centers.

The county’s election board voted unanimously last week to do away with its electoral precinct system and voted to become a vote center county.

Under the vote center system, residents are able to cast their ballot at any vote center location in the county, not just the place closest to their primary residence as done under the precinct system.

The change will take effect for the upcoming spring 2022 primary races. All county residents will receive a postcard notifying them of the change before the election.

The following locations will serve as the county’s vote centers:

Tipton County 4H Building, 1200 S. Main St., Tipton.

Kempton Christian Church, 202 W. Washington St., Kempton.

Sharpsville Fire Barn, 158 W. Vine St., Sharpsville.

Madison Township Fire Barn, 3389 E. 150 South, Hobbs.

Liberty Baptist Church, 350 N. 1000 West, Kempton.

Windfall Community Center, 210 S. Independence St., Windfall.

How many vote centers and where they are located are always subject to change if it’s deemed necessary by the county’s election board; counties are required by the state to have at least one vote center location for every 10,000 active voters.

Under the current list of vote centers, each of the county’s six separate townships has a vote center.

Vote centers have been adopted by about 50 of the state’s 92 counties, including Howard County.

Tipton County Clerk Christy Crawford said Tuesday that there will be a booth at the upcoming Tipton County Pork Festival where residents can learn more about vote centers and the county’s new electronic poll books.