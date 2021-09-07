CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EFE returns with new benchmark bond

By Hernán Goicochea
latinfinance.com
 5 days ago

Chile's state-owned railroad company Empresa de los Ferrocarriles del Estado (EFE) sold $500 million worth of 40-year dollar denominated bonds on Tuesday after orders topped out at more than $1.5 billion, a source involved in the deal told LatinFinance. EFE priced the 2061 bonds at par to yield 3.83%, equal to a spread of 185 basis points over US Treasury bonds, the source said. The company had opened the initial price talk around 210 basis points over US Treasury notes and set guidance at 190 b.

www.latinfinance.com

