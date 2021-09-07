Analysts doubt AMLO's plans to use IMF funds for Pemex debt

Analysts have cast doubts on a proposal by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to use a $12 billion transfer from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to pay down debt owed by the state-owned oil company Pemex, saying the government could face resistance from the central bank. "It seems to me that this option is not viable because I doubt that the Banco de México will accept to carry out the option of using the special drawing rights [SDRs] exclusively for the government to renegotiat.