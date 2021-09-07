IDB Invest sorts out financing for Invenergy in Uruguay

IDB Invest, an affiliate of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), said Tuesday that it organized $67 million in financing for US power generation company Invenergy to develop a transmission project in Uruguay. IDB Invest provided a loan for $11.5 million and arranged a private placement for $55.5 million with US financial services group Prudential Financial. "Through the B-bond structure, IDB Invest will help unlock financing available from international institutional investors at longer t.