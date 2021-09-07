CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals. It's the third straight Grand Slam in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at Wimbledon. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the opening match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. She faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. Also, No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece.

