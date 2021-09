US Highway 20 Swiss Valley Eastbound Traffic Shift Starting Wednesday, September 1. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced that eastbound traffic on US 20 at Swiss Valley Road will be shifted onto the new eastbound mainline highway on Wednesday, September 1st. With the new traffic shift, access to Swiss Valley Road for westbound motorists will be a detour onto Cottingham Road, south to North Cascade Road and east to Swiss Valley Road. Eastbound traffic will have right-in only and right-out only access at Swiss Valley Road.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO