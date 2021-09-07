Jefferson City man dies after motorcycle crash

KMIZ Jefferson City police investigate after a crash involving a motorcycle on Missouri Boulevard on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City police said a man has died after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday morning.

A 2007 Chrysler 200 was attempting to make a left turn on Missouri Blvd. toward Ohio St. when the vehicle hit a 2005 Harley Davidson Road King, according to a release.

The car knocked the driver of the motorcycle, James Baysinger, 46, off the motorcycle where he hit a concrete step and metal handrail causing his injuries.

An ambulance took Baysinger to a local hospital for his injuries.

The Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation

