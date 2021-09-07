Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Dewey, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Dewey; Major The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma Eastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Ringwood to near Fairview to 7 miles east of Orion, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fairview, Ringwood, Cleo Springs, Longdale, Ames, Canton Lake, Orienta, Isabella and Homestead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH