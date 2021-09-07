Telegram & Gazette Hometeam spring 2021 all-stars are announced

Congratulations to the following athletes from Leominster who were named Hometeam spring 2021 all-stars by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette:. McCarthy batted .537, and the right-hander went 7-0 to help lead the Blue Devils to the Central Mass. Division 1 championship and appearance in the state final. Leominster rode an 18-game winning streak into the title game, and McCarthy threw a three-hitter in Leominster’s 2-0 loss to Xaverian. McCarthy, a two-year captain, posted a 0.33 ERA and struck out 74 batters in 43 innings. He hit two home runs and had 18 RBIs. His most memorable moment of the season was the Blue Devils’ 8-0 win over Shrewsbury to capture the inaugural Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association Division 1 Tournament. McCarthy threw a complete-game gem in the victory. In the fall, he will attend Assumption University, where he will study business/sports management. He is the son of Barbara and Rick McCarthy of Leominster.