Leominster, MA

Mazzarella: ‘Labor Day has a special meaning this year’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend we celebrated Labor Day — the unofficial end of summer. Each year we also celebrate the hard work that goes on across the country by so many. Those that work behind the scenes to keep the United States moving. After all that has gone on during the past 18 months, Labor Day has a special meaning this year. We have gained a new appreciation for all front-line workers and realize just how many there are that protect us and deliver the services and products we need.

