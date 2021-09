MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It's not the first time the city's had to bust out a barricade on Wynncliff Drive to warn drivers of a hazard in the road. Neighbors in the Wynnfield subdivision off Sollie Road tell NBC 15 News for a second time now, a sink hole on that road has opened up, and they're frustrated because they don't believe the city correctly addressed the problem the first time it happened.