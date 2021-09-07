A McDonald's Manager Just Crushed the Dreams of Tens of Thousands of Customers

A retired menu item won't return to McDonald's and it's safe to say that the masses are doing anything but Lovin’ It. Blame social media for that one. In a since-viral video that has now been viewed over 1.8 million times, TikTok user @sauceycashabby made a tribute video to the Snack Wrap, with text that reads “to the McDonald’s snack wrap that I would eat every. single. Day” over audio to song lyrics that play the words “I’ll never forget you.”