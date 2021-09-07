MassWildlife urges local residents to report dead birds and remove feeders

MassWildlife is providing an update on the bird illness in other states and modifying its recommendations regarding bird feeding. In mid-July, due to an unknown illness in birds from other states in the mid-Atlantic and Midwest region, MassWildife requested the public report bird mortalities and stop using bird feeders and bird baths. Since then, MassWildlife has been monitoring bird mortality reports and communicating with other state wildlife biologists and wildlife disease professionals. This announcement comes after MassWildlife participated in a recent regional meeting with northeastern state and federal wildlife biologists and other natural resource professionals.